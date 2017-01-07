Ontario school support staff reach tentative contract extension agreement
There are 1 comment on the 680News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Ontario school support staff reach tentative contract extension agreement.
Teachers from the Avon Maitland school board carry picket signs at Stratford Central School in Stratford, Ont., THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley Ontario's Liberal government has reached a tentative two-year contract extension deal with school support staff, which would ensure a measure of labour peace through the next election. The Ministry of Education announced Saturday evening that it had reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 support staff.
Toronto, Canada
#1 2 hrs ago
