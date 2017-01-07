There are on the 680News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Ontario school support staff reach tentative contract extension agreement. In it, 680News reports that:

Teachers from the Avon Maitland school board carry picket signs at Stratford Central School in Stratford, Ont., THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley Ontario's Liberal government has reached a tentative two-year contract extension deal with school support staff, which would ensure a measure of labour peace through the next election. The Ministry of Education announced Saturday evening that it had reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 support staff.

