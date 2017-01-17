Ontario proposes to boost water bottl...

Ontario proposes to boost water bottler fee by $500 per million litres taken

Ontario proposes to boost water bottler fee by $500 per million litres taken

The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario is proposing to charge water-bottling companies a little over $500 per million litres, up from the current fee of just a few dollars. Public outcry erupted last year over the small fee of $3.71 that the province currently charges for every million litres on all water-taking permits.

H20 the new Oil

Toronto, Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
https://web.facebook.com/Inhabitat/posts/1015...
Ontario

