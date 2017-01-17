Ontario proposes to boost water bottler fee by $500 per million litres taken
There are 1 comment on the Truro Daily News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Ontario proposes to boost water bottler fee by $500 per million litres taken. In it, Truro Daily News reports that:
The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario is proposing to charge water-bottling companies a little over $500 per million litres, up from the current fee of just a few dollars. Public outcry erupted last year over the small fee of $3.71 that the province currently charges for every million litres on all water-taking permits.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 5 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Madoff zionism
|19
|Grassy Narrows chief wants Trudeau's commitment...
|5 hr
|pET
|1
|Halton 'anxious' to see expanded train service (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Silk Road revived
|6
|Natural gas fireplaces have more benefits than ... (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Fiberals in BC de...
|3
|Halton Hills roads slick with ice
|7 hr
|Fog patches 2
|2
|A salt truck is seen in Toronto on Jan. 17, 201...
|7 hr
|2nd straight day
|2
|Some school buses cancelled as freezing drizzle...
|7 hr
|ice not gone no sun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC