Ontario nursing home at centre of murder probe ordered to stop new admissions

Read more: The Daily Courier

An Ontario long-term care home where a former nurse is accused of killing seven seniors has been ordered by the province to temporarily stop admitting new patients. The directive concerning the Caressant Care Nursing Home in Woodstock, Ont., states that the Ministry of Health and Long-term Care has concerns about the safety of current or future residents, but does not elaborate on the nature of the concerns.

Ontario

