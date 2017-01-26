Ontario mom who smuggled guns from U....

Ontario mom who smuggled guns from U.S. sentenced to nearly two years in jail

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Michelle Downey, 38, had tearfully pleaded to be allowed to serve her sentence at home in Lasalle, Ont., with her children, but Justice Scott Campbell feels a term of house arrest is not appropriate. In April 2013, Downey was referred to secondary inspection at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., where Canada Border Services Agency officers found three loaded guns, magazines and ammunition in garbage bags behind the glove box of her vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... 7 hr Atlantic 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 7 hr Pacific 3
News Bicycle to work on Monday (May '12) 8 hr where 10 th line ... 8
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... 13 hr lolp 2
News Rotary Club committed to improving park (Jul '14) 15 hr culture-of-secrecy 3
News One-stop shopping in Glen Williams (Dec '12) 16 hr tricky investigat... 4
News Police blotter: Break-in investigated (May '11) 17 hr GTA 5
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC