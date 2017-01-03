Ontario man who wanted to be a cop wins $25,000 after suing police...

A cruiser with Niagara Regional Police Service, which a judge has ordered to pay $25,000 in damages for assault and wrongful prosecution of a would-be officer Garrett Rollins was about to start a police-foundations course, the first step toward a dream career in law enforcement, when he and friends gathered for his 19th birthday party. By the time the bash in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.