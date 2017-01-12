Ontario man fights way up from bottom of lake in -30 C weather
Jake Garrow suffered a popped eardrum and some frostbite when his skid-steer loader broke through the ice on Lake of the Woods earlier this month. A Kenora, Ont., man escaped with minor injuries after plunging to the bottom of Lake of the Woods in a skid-steer loader earlier this month.
