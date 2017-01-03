There are on the BBC News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Ontario judge who wore Trump hat is off the bench. In it, BBC News reports that:

An Ontario judge who wore a Donald Trump campaign hat into court the day after the US election is off the bench. A spokeswoman for Ontario Court Chief Justice confirmed to the BBC that the Hamilton, Ontario, judge stopped being assigned to preside in court last month.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at BBC News.