Ontario judge who wore Trump hat is off the bench
There are 1 comment on the BBC News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Ontario judge who wore Trump hat is off the bench. In it, BBC News reports that:
An Ontario judge who wore a Donald Trump campaign hat into court the day after the US election is off the bench. A spokeswoman for Ontario Court Chief Justice confirmed to the BBC that the Hamilton, Ontario, judge stopped being assigned to preside in court last month.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at BBC News.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 2 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10)
|4 hr
|Private Island eh
|36
|Council greenlights unpopular Georgetown senior...
|5 hr
|not region Senior...
|6
|No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H...
|17 hr
|maybe black ice w...
|8
|Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe...
|17 hr
|woolybacks vs sco...
|1
|Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl...
|17 hr
|berklee
|2
|Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com...
|17 hr
|woolybacks vs sco...
|2
|Dissent-and support-grows in Kellie Leitch's ri...
|17 hr
|sad state of affairs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC