Ontario judge who wore Trump hat is off the bench

There are 1 comment on the BBC News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Ontario judge who wore Trump hat is off the bench.

An Ontario judge who wore a Donald Trump campaign hat into court the day after the US election is off the bench. A spokeswoman for Ontario Court Chief Justice confirmed to the BBC that the Hamilton, Ontario, judge stopped being assigned to preside in court last month.

Law

Toronto, Canada

Ontario

