Ontario, Canada Pilot Found Guilty On Two Misconduct Charges
A pilot who opposed the relocation of an Ontario Provincial Police search and rescue helicopter from Sudbury to Orillia has been found guilty on two counts of misconduct for publicly opposing the move. Sgt. Dan Mulligan had been charged with breach of confidence and discreditable conduct after he wrote a letter critical of the move to the Sudbury Star, the local newspaper.
