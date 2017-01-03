Nurse accused of killing 8 seniors to...

Nurse accused of killing 8 seniors to appear today in Woodstock, Ont., court

19 hrs ago

The case of a former nurse accused of killing eight seniors at two long-term care homes in southwestern Ontario is to return to court today in Woodstock, Ont. Elizabeth Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont.

Ontario

