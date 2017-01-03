Nunavut parolee back in police custod...

Nunavut parolee back in police custody in Ontario

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: CBC News

Ontario Provincial Police say Allen Kabvitok is back in police custody after leaving a halfway house in North Bay, Ont. Police in Ontario say a Nunavut man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back in custody after turning himself in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... 1 hr Don Peet By-By Line 3
News Together for more than 70 years, married couple... 1 hr CONSERVATIVE LEGACY 1
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... 2 hr KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Snow shovellers wanted (Nov '08) 5 hr more 2nite 8
News Lots of snow on the way for Halton 5 hr Hazel 1
News Mississauga school mulls conversion to French i... 5 hr Hazelwood 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) 5 hr Hazelwood 11
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,739,293

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC