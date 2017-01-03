Nunavut parolee back in police custody in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say Allen Kabvitok is back in police custody after leaving a halfway house in North Bay, Ont. Police in Ontario say a Nunavut man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back in custody after turning himself in.
