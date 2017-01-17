North American stock indexes send mix...

North American stock indexes send mixed signals, loonie down slightly

11 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell a moderate 40.03 points at 15,401.33 after two hours of trading. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was also down, declining 23.02 points to 19,803.75.

