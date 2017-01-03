No charges laid after toddler found o...

No charges laid after toddler found outside in diapers in Toronto's west end

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Toronto police are investigating after a young toddler was found in nothing but diapers outdoors in the city's west end by a passerby. A young toddler found outdoors wearing nothing but diapers in the city's west end is safe after wandering away from his home while his mother was cleaning, Toronto police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com... 3 hr tricky does the same 3
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... 3 hr help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... 4 hr Walter 4
News Together for more than 70 years, married couple... 4 hr xpensive 2 stay eh 2
News Council greenlights unpopular Georgetown senior... 4 hr cash leaves ommunity 7
News Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ... 4 hr what next 10
News War brewing between Halton Hills and Milton ove... (Apr '15) 4 hr There will be more 29
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC