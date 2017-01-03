No charges laid after toddler found outside in diapers in Toronto's west end
Toronto police are investigating after a young toddler was found in nothing but diapers outdoors in the city's west end by a passerby. A young toddler found outdoors wearing nothing but diapers in the city's west end is safe after wandering away from his home while his mother was cleaning, Toronto police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com...
|3 hr
|tricky does the same
|3
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|3 hr
|help on way
|3
|Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea...
|4 hr
|Walter
|4
|Together for more than 70 years, married couple...
|4 hr
|xpensive 2 stay eh
|2
|Council greenlights unpopular Georgetown senior...
|4 hr
|cash leaves ommunity
|7
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|4 hr
|what next
|10
|War brewing between Halton Hills and Milton ove... (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|There will be more
|29
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC