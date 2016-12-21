New program helps northern Ontario students find jobs close to home
College graduates across northern Ontario can now work closer to home thanks to a free program called Stay North, launched in September 2015. Six colleges in cities from Thunder Bay to Timmins, North Bay to Moosonee, have collaborated to match graduates with jobs, enabling them to stay in the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
