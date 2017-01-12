New minister refuses to repeat Trudea...

New minister refuses to repeat Trudeau's promise to replace voting system

15 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Justin Trudeau's newly minted minister for democratic institutions is refusing to repeat the prime minister's campaign promise that the 2015 election would be the last conducted under the first-past-the-post voting system. Asked twice Thursday if she's committed to ensuring the federal government honours Trudeau's promise, Karina Gould dodged both times, saying only that she's committed to getting briefed on the file.

Ontario

