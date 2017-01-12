New minister refuses to repeat Trudeau's promise to replace voting system
Justin Trudeau's newly minted minister for democratic institutions is refusing to repeat the prime minister's campaign promise that the 2015 election would be the last conducted under the first-past-the-post voting system. Asked twice Thursday if she's committed to ensuring the federal government honours Trudeau's promise, Karina Gould dodged both times, saying only that she's committed to getting briefed on the file.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com...
|13 min
|what tricky tell ...
|5
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|25 min
|is more trouble c...
|16
|How these volunteers save low-income kids from ...
|32 min
|Pearl
|1
|High winds result in hydro outages for more tha...
|38 min
|Pearl Street
|1
|Stolen licence plate leads to arrests
|40 min
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Stolen licence plate spotted in north Burlingto...
|44 min
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|44 min
|off 2 press plates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC