new Girl gets back special teddy bear...

new Girl gets back special teddy bear lost in airport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Yards from where workers finished the cleanup from the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, a girl was reunited Tuesday with the teddy bear she left behind while fleeing. Courtney Gelinas, 10, smiled as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport spokesman Greg Meyer opened the trunk of his SUV to reveal Rufus, the teddy bear the Windsor, Ontario, fifth grader had received from her dying grandfather a decade ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 1 hr anonymous 138
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) 13 hr Diane Lewis 2
News Groups accuse Nestle, Centre Wellington of 'bac... 13 hr bet groups r rite 1
News Ontario School Receives Grant From DuPont Pioneer 13 hr 4 Cabin Fever etc 1
News Flu rates are on the rise in Oakville and acros... 16 hr r injections a ki... 1
News Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s... 21 hr Sea 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... 21 hr Sail 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC