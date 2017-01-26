Neurosurgeon charged in doctor wife's killing back in court in February
A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his wife made a brief court appearance via video on Thursday, and is set to appear in court again in February. Fric's remains were found in a suitcase near the underpass of a bridge beside the West Humber River in Vaughan on Dec. 1. Earlier this month, Shamji made a brief court appearance via video at the Finch Avenue courthouse.
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com...
|2 hr
|Helen McCormack fool
|6
|Halton officials weigh in on need for new area ... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|DVP Gardiner Toll...
|3
|Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de...
|3 hr
|same all over
|1
|Chong Comes Out in Opposition to Proposed Highw... (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|will he Stop Tolls 2
|13
|Councillors blast 'short-sighted' decision to b...
|3 hr
|Gas Tax eh
|1
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|11 hr
|Atlantic
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|11 hr
|Pacific
|3
