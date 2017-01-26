Navy officer in Kingston, Ont., charg...

Navy officer in Kingston, Ont., charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says Lt. Brendan Ryan has been charged in connection with a reported assault against a civilian victim at Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw in May 2012.

