N.L. professor seeks Canadian citizenship as 'refugee' of Trump presidency

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - An American-born biology professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland intends to officially become a Canadian citizen after living in the country for three decades, calling himself a "political refugee" of Donald Trump's presidency. Steve Carr, a California native whose mother hails from Stratford, Ont., says he has applied for Canadian citizenship as "insurance" against Trump's hardline immigration policy.

