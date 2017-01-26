N.L. professor seeks Canadian citizenship as 'refugee' of Trump presidency
There are 1 comment on the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled N.L. professor seeks Canadian citizenship as 'refugee' of Trump presidency.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - An American-born biology professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland intends to officially become a Canadian citizen after living in the country for three decades, calling himself a "political refugee" of Donald Trump's presidency. Steve Carr, a California native whose mother hails from Stratford, Ont., says he has applied for Canadian citizenship as "insurance" against Trump's hardline immigration policy.
Toronto, Canada
#1 7 hrs ago
