Mystery donor sends mental health money to northern Ontario reserve
A mystery donor has stepped in to provide about $380,000 for mental health programming in a fly-in First Nation community struggling with youth suicides. The community of Wapekeka, about 600 kilometres due north of Thunder Bay, garnered headlines this month following the deaths of 12-year-olds Jolynn Winter and Chantel Fox.
