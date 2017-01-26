Mystery donor sends mental health mon...

Mystery donor sends mental health money to northern Ontario reserve

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

A mystery donor has stepped in to provide about $380,000 for mental health programming in a fly-in First Nation community struggling with youth suicides. The community of Wapekeka, about 600 kilometres due north of Thunder Bay, garnered headlines this month following the deaths of 12-year-olds Jolynn Winter and Chantel Fox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rotary Club committed to improving park (Jul '14) 1 hr culture-of-secrecy 3
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 2 hr Monsters Inside eh 2
News One-stop shopping in Glen Williams (Dec '12) 2 hr tricky investigat... 4
News Police blotter: Break-in investigated (May '11) 3 hr GTA 5
News Alleged Barrie, Ontario robber caught after sto... 3 hr Sam 1
News Halton requesting additional funds for paramedi... 3 hr STEM 1
News Telus releases Hamilton woman's personal inform... 7 hr feel safer now 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC