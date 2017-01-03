Moving planned nuclear-waste bunker would cost billions, raise risks, OPG says
Relocating a nuclear-waste bunker from its currently proposed site on Lake Huron would cost billions of dollars, take decades to execute, and increase health and environmental risks, according to a new report by the project's proponent. The report by Ontario Power Generation, done at the request of the federal environment minister, also asserts that the public doesn't really care about the proposal for the deep geologic repository - or DGR - even though scores of Great Lakes communities in both Canada and the United States have denounced the plan.
