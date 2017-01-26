Mississauga woman charged with public mischief in false Amber Alert
Peel Region Police say a Mississauga, Ont. woman who made a false report about an abduction that initiated an Amber Alert is now facing charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|3 hr
|albeahorsespetootie
|5
|Premier Kathleen Wynne's U-turn on tolls all ab...
|9 hr
|Tory a Joker
|1
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|9 hr
|Billy Hill - Hill...
|4
|New solar power system has - smarts'
|10 hr
|Solarman
|1
|GM to slash up to 600 jobs in southwestern Onta...
|12 hr
|GM gets around Trump
|1
|GM Canada to move 600 jobs in Ontario to Mexico
|12 hr
|so Canada pay 4 T...
|1
|Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10)
|12 hr
|knew that be4 trip
|37
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC