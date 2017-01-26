There are on the The Guardian story from 14 hrs ago, titled Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted permission to return to P.E.I.. In it, The Guardian reports that:

A former P.E.I. Presbyterian minister has had the conditions of his bail varied to allow him to return to P.E.I. Harold Alan Stewart, 66, faces 22 charges in Ontario relating to the defrauding of two people in Oshawa. He's scheduled to appear in court in Durham Region Courthouse on Feb. 13 for pre-trial.

