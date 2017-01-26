Minister accused of fraud in Ontario ...

Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted permission to return to P.E.I.

There are 1 comment on the The Guardian story from 14 hrs ago, titled Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted permission to return to P.E.I.. In it, The Guardian reports that:

A former P.E.I. Presbyterian minister has had the conditions of his bail varied to allow him to return to P.E.I. Harold Alan Stewart, 66, faces 22 charges in Ontario relating to the defrauding of two people in Oshawa. He's scheduled to appear in court in Durham Region Courthouse on Feb. 13 for pre-trial.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Atlantic

Toronto, Canada

#1 11 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com... 2 hr Helen McCormack fool 6
News Halton officials weigh in on need for new area ... (Jul '15) 3 hr DVP Gardiner Toll... 3
News Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de... 3 hr same all over 1
News Chong Comes Out in Opposition to Proposed Highw... (Nov '07) 3 hr will he Stop Tolls 2 13
News Councillors blast 'short-sighted' decision to b... 3 hr Gas Tax eh 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 11 hr Pacific 3
News Bicycle to work on Monday (May '12) 12 hr where 10 th line ... 8
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC