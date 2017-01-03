Memorial to be held today for Canadia...

Memorial to be held today for Canadian killed fighting ISIL in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Member of Canada's Kurdish community are gathering in Ottawa today to honour an Ontario man who died fighting Islamic State militants in Syria. His family in Niagara Falls, Ont., only learned of his death last week when they received a letter from the Kurdish group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13) 5 hr Sheeple 45
News Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com... 10 hr tricky does the same 3
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... 10 hr help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... 10 hr Walter 4
News Together for more than 70 years, married couple... 10 hr xpensive 2 stay eh 2
News Council greenlights unpopular Georgetown senior... 10 hr cash leaves ommunity 7
News Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ... 10 hr what next 10
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,639

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC