There are on the The Guardian story from 22 hrs ago, titled Memorial service held for Ontario woman killed in Istanbul terror attack. In it, The Guardian reports that:

A cousin of the Ontario woman killed in the New Year's Eve terrorist attack in Turkey says his family feels empty without her. Ammar Abdul-Raheem spoke at the memorial service of Alaa Al-Muhandis, who was one of 39 people killed when a gunman opened fire at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Guardian.