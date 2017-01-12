McDonald's Canada testing all-day breakfast menu in select provinces
The fast-food giant says customers can order Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns, along with other breakfast staples, at 17 restaurants in B.C., Ontario and Quebec. The majority of the locations serving breakfast past 11 a.m. are in Ajax and Whitby, Ont.
