McDonald's Canada testing all-day breakfast menu in select provinces

15 hrs ago

The fast-food giant says customers can order Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns, along with other breakfast staples, at 17 restaurants in B.C., Ontario and Quebec. The majority of the locations serving breakfast past 11 a.m. are in Ajax and Whitby, Ont.

Ontario

