Massage therapist facing sex assault charge
Durham regional police say a 55-year-old Whitby, Ont., woman alleges a male massage therapist touched her inappropriately several times during an appointment on Dec. 11. Investigators say the suspect - Robert Newey - works at various spa locations in Whitby and they want to ensure there are no other alleged victims.
