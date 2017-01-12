Markham family of four charged after ...

Markham family of four charged after drug lab discovered inside house

A Markham couple and their two teenage sons are facing charges after police found a drug lab inside their house. York Regional Police responded to Holst Ave., near Bur Oak Ave. and Kennedy Rd., on Thursday.

Ontario

