Marineland denies animal cruelty charges filed by Ontario's SPCA

Marineland was charged Monday with six counts of animal cruelty, but the company dismissed the allegations, accusing Ontario's animal welfare agency of acting on behalf of "a band of discredited activists." The latest charges, filed by the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, relate to a number of land animals kept at the tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ont.

