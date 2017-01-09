Marineland denies animal cruelty charges filed by Ontario's SPCA
Marineland was charged Monday with six counts of animal cruelty, but the company dismissed the allegations, accusing Ontario's animal welfare agency of acting on behalf of "a band of discredited activists." The latest charges, filed by the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, relate to a number of land animals kept at the tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flu rates are on the rise in Oakville and acros...
|58 min
|r injections a ki...
|1
|Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s...
|6 hr
|Sea
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|6 hr
|Sail
|1
|Mod Squad: We brake for readers (Nov '07)
|6 hr
|corporate handouts
|3
|Expect 2 messy commutes thanks to mix of snow a...
|6 hr
|cars all over alr...
|1
|Snow shovellers wanted (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|going to get worse
|9
|Snow will come, so be patient when it does (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|buses cancelled
|11
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC