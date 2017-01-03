Marineland charged with six new counts of animal cruelty: OSPCA
A spokeswoman for the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says they have laid six additional charges of animal cruelty against the tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ont. Marineland was charged with five counts of animal cruelty in late November that related to the treatment of peacocks, guinea hens and black bears.
