Man shot in Moss Park is Toronto's first homicide victim of 2017
A man found at Queen St. E. and Sherbourne St. with a gunshot wound has died in hospital Sunday morning, police say. Officers are investigating after a man was shot in the Moss Park neighbourhood Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Hills voices of Canada 150 celebrations ...
|13 hr
|tricky boy in charge
|2
|Ontario school support staff reach tentative co...
|13 hr
|fall from school ...
|1
|The wonder of fall (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|fall from school ...
|3
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|18 hr
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|Radiant heat versus forced air systems
|Sat
|Mike Holmes
|4
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Portion of Highway 401 closed through Bowmanvil...
|Sat
|NFLD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC