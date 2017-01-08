Man shot in Moss Park is Toronto's fi...

Man shot in Moss Park is Toronto's first homicide victim of 2017

Read more: The Toronto Star

A man found at Queen St. E. and Sherbourne St. with a gunshot wound has died in hospital Sunday morning, police say. Officers are investigating after a man was shot in the Moss Park neighbourhood Sunday morning.

Ontario

