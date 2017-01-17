Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
A single-vehicle crash at Brown's Line and Lake Shore Boulevard West has left one man dead, Toronto police say. According to police, a van was travelling southbound on Brown's Line when it failed to negotiate a turn and collided with a cement retaining wall.
