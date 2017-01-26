Man facing charges after 2 Danforth bank robberies on same morning
Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in connection with two bank robberies that occurred on Danforth Avenue on the same morning. Police said the man, 33, of Toronto, has been charged with nine offences in connection with the alleged robberies that occurred within minutes of each other on Tuesday.
