Man charged in alleged murder of fell...

Man charged in alleged murder of fellow inmate at Toronto detention centre

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

A 22-year-old man faces a murder charge after his fellow inmate died from an altercation at Toronto South Detention Centre. Toronto police responded to an assault call at the centre near Horner and Kipling avenues around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor... 2 hr Don 6
News Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com... 2 hr Don 7
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 8 hr albeahorsespetootie 5
News Premier Kathleen Wynne's U-turn on tolls all ab... 13 hr Tory a Joker 1
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 14 hr Billy Hill - Hill... 4
News New solar power system has - smarts' 14 hr Solarman 1
News GM to slash up to 600 jobs in southwestern Onta... 16 hr GM gets around Trump 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,350,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC