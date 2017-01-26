Man charged in alleged murder of fellow inmate at Toronto detention centre
A 22-year-old man faces a murder charge after his fellow inmate died from an altercation at Toronto South Detention Centre. Toronto police responded to an assault call at the centre near Horner and Kipling avenues around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|2 hr
|Don
|6
|Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com...
|2 hr
|Don
|7
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|8 hr
|albeahorsespetootie
|5
|Premier Kathleen Wynne's U-turn on tolls all ab...
|13 hr
|Tory a Joker
|1
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|14 hr
|Billy Hill - Hill...
|4
|New solar power system has - smarts'
|14 hr
|Solarman
|1
|GM to slash up to 600 jobs in southwestern Onta...
|16 hr
|GM gets around Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC