Man charged after 3 teenage girls sexually assaulted in Toronto: police
Toronto police have charged a 26-year-old man with three counts of sexual assault involving three teenage girls after he turned himself into police on Tuesday. Toronto police confirmed to Global News a man fitting the suspect's description walked into 12 Division and surrendered Tuesday morning.
