Man believed to be teaching English overseas killed fighting ISIL in Syria
An Ontario family has learned that their 24-year-old son, who they thought was teaching English overseas, has been killed in Syria while fighting against Islamic State militants. Nazzareno Tassone was fighting alongside Kurdish forces when he was killed in the city of Raqqa on Dec. 21, according to a letter the Kurdish People's Defense Units sent his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Raitt launched we...
|16
|Halton Region sees economic growth (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|share the wealth eh
|11
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|5 hr
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Youths stranded after falling in creek in Oakville
|17 hr
|Lions Valley Park
|1
|Teens rescued after falling into creek
|17 hr
|non voluntary pol...
|2
|Lorne Scots receive Theatre Honour (Nov '14)
|17 hr
|no theatre here
|15
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|17 hr
|Bra
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC