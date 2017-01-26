Man, 18, charged in gas station robbery earlier this month
Toronto police have arrested an 18-year old male following an armed robbery incident at a gas station on January 1st. Police received a robbery call around 1:15 a.m. at an Esso gas station near St. Clair Ave. and Victoria Park.
