Man, 18, charged in gas station robbery earlier this month

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year old male following an armed robbery incident at a gas station on January 1st. Police received a robbery call around 1:15 a.m. at an Esso gas station near St. Clair Ave. and Victoria Park.

