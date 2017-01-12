London, Ont., hospital warns heart patients may have been exposed to infection
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled London, Ont., hospital warns heart patients may have been exposed to infection. In it, Canada.com reports that:
About 2,200 patients who had open heart surgery at a southwestern Ontario hospital are being warned they face an extremely low risk of infection. London Health Sciences Centre says the patients were potentially exposed to a bacteria during their procedure due to devices used to heat and cool blood during open heart surgery.
