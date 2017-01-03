"La La Land" leads race for British Academy Film Awards

The perky, pastel-hued jazz musical "La La Land" quick-stepped into an awards-season lead Tuesday, gaining 11 nominations for the British Academy Film Awards , the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars. The sweet-tempered Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone romance is up for best picture, director, actor and actress at the British awards, which are considered a strong indicator of likely success at Hollywood's prize-giving next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.