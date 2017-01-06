James Wilks: Ex-medic faces third sex...

James Wilks: Ex-medic faces third sex trial Monday

Read more: The London Free Press

A former military medic based in London will face his third court martial Monday, on charges of sexual assault and breach of trust. Former petty officer James Wilks, whose job was mainly to screen people seeking to join Canada's military, is accused of fondling women during medical exams at recruiting centres in London and Thunder Bay between 2005 and 2009.

