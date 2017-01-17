Indigenous leaders to press federal g...

Indigenous leaders to press federal government on services in northern community

15 hrs ago

Indigenous leaders are set to press the federal government on Thursday over services available in Wapekeka First Nation - a tiny community in northern Ontario mourning the suicides of two 12-year-old girls. Community leaders say the reserve school remains closed while crisis teams work on the ground following the deaths of Jolynn Winter and Chantel Fox earlier this month.

Ontario

