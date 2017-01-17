Indigenous leaders to press federal government on services in northern community
Indigenous leaders are set to press the federal government on Thursday over services available in Wapekeka First Nation - a tiny community in northern Ontario mourning the suicides of two 12-year-old girls. Community leaders say the reserve school remains closed while crisis teams work on the ground following the deaths of Jolynn Winter and Chantel Fox earlier this month.
