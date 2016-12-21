In Focus: Niagara Falls Area, Ontario, Canada | By Jingjianxiong (Charlie) Shi , Monique Rosszell

The city of Niagara Falls, Ontario, is on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, which forms the international border between the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York. The natural wonder of Niagara Falls, which is the collective name for the Horseshoe Falls, the adjacent American Falls, and the smaller Bridal Veil Falls, is a major tourist attraction for the city of Niagara Falls, attracting 12 million visitors every year.

