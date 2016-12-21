Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario lakes
These hardy and charitable folks run for their towels after plunging into Lake Ontario on Jan. 1, 2016. The annual Polar Bear Dip - a benefit for Habitat for Humanity - was held at Toronto's Sunnyside Beach last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reevely: Ontario plans new recycling and garbag...
|45 min
|Compost Cash Grab...
|2
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|6 hr
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|Cheers to the LCBO (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|UK fake alcohol
|10
|Mississauga, Ont., home explosion was a double ...
|20 hr
|Hungedw
|1
|Car, jewelry and goods stolen (Jun '09)
|22 hr
|will cops return em
|4
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|22 hr
|how he do it
|5
|Robert Badgerow guilty of first degree murder i...
|22 hr
|Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC