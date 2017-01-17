Hundreds of Canadians to join Women's March on Washington this weekend

When Linda Hill leaves for Washington, D.C., on Friday night to join a massive march for women's rights, there will be many familiar faces on the bus - including her daughter. Hill, 56, a college professor in Windsor, Ont., says she raised her children to believe they could do what they wanted regardless of their gender, and the rally on Saturday - the first day of the Donald Trump administration - is an opportunity to "walk the talk."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.