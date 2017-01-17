Hundreds of Canadians to join Women's...

Hundreds of Canadians to join Women's March on Washington this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

When Linda Hill leaves for Washington, D.C., on Friday night to join a massive march for women's rights, there will be many familiar faces on the bus - including her daughter. Hill, 56, a college professor in Windsor, Ont., says she raised her children to believe they could do what they wanted regardless of their gender, and the rally on Saturday - the first day of the Donald Trump administration - is an opportunity to "walk the talk."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buyer beware: Average price for a home in Halto... 5 hr Wonderland eh 1
News Vice chief of defence staff Mark Norman tempora... 8 hr Salty 1
News Freezing rain could have 'significant impact' o... 8 hr Salt truck got st... 1
News Halton Hills roads slick with ice 10 hr Salt truck got st... 1
News Mayor lists Town's 2014 accomplishments and upc... (Dec '14) 11 hr meanwhile 21
News Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com... 11 hr 2nd Tues fiasco t... 7
News Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater ... 11 hr Firetruck got stu... 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC