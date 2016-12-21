Hockey pucks, candles brought to vigil for family of 4 killed in cottage fire
With candles and hockey pucks in hand, friends and neighbours assembled at Withrow Park in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood in honour of Geoff Taber, Jacqueline Gardner, and their sons Scott, 15, and Andrew, 13. With candles and hockey pucks in hand, friends and neighbours gathered at park in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood to remember a family of four killed in a cottage fire on Christmas Eve. Geoff Taber, Jacqueline Gardner, and their sons Scott, 15, and Andrew, 13, died after flames broke out at the family cottage near Peterborough, Ont, in what provincial police called a "Christmas tragedy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Picture hanging can be dangerous (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Blaze
|8
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|2 hr
|Blue Box Blues
|6
|Radiant heat versus forced air systems
|2 hr
|gas pump prices up
|1
|Reevely: Ontario plans new recycling and garbag...
|3 hr
|Compost Cash Grab...
|2
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|9 hr
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|Cheers to the LCBO (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|UK fake alcohol
|10
|Mississauga, Ont., home explosion was a double ...
|23 hr
|Hungedw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC