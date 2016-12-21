Hockey pucks, candles brought to vigil for family of 4 killed in cottage fire

With candles and hockey pucks in hand, friends and neighbours assembled at Withrow Park in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood in honour of Geoff Taber, Jacqueline Gardner, and their sons Scott, 15, and Andrew, 13. With candles and hockey pucks in hand, friends and neighbours gathered at park in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood to remember a family of four killed in a cottage fire on Christmas Eve. Geoff Taber, Jacqueline Gardner, and their sons Scott, 15, and Andrew, 13, died after flames broke out at the family cottage near Peterborough, Ont, in what provincial police called a "Christmas tragedy."

