Hicks and Brownlee kick it up a notch in Kelowna
Opened by the up and coming Jojo Mason, who got the crowd fired up with hits such as Red Dress. Then Hicks, with his Shake These Walls tour, had fans boot scootin' in their seats and on the arena floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Hills voices of Canada 150 celebrations ...
|7 hr
|tricky boy in charge
|2
|Ontario school support staff reach tentative co...
|7 hr
|fall from school ...
|1
|The wonder of fall (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|fall from school ...
|3
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|12 hr
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|Radiant heat versus forced air systems
|20 hr
|Mike Holmes
|4
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|22 hr
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Portion of Highway 401 closed through Bowmanvil...
|22 hr
|NFLD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC