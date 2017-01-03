Health Canada sending rape kits to On...

Health Canada sending rape kits to Ontario reserves following community pressure

Rape kits are used when examining victims to properly collect DNA evidence. A shortage of the kits has meant victims on Ontario reserves have been sent to hospitals in other areas, according to a police chief.

