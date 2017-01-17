Group plans interactive Titanic museum for Niagara Falls, Ont.
An interactive museum that hopes to recreate the experience of sailing on board the Titanic may be coming to Canada. A group in Niagara Falls, Ont., has conditionally purchased land that would house the museum and is moving ahead with plans to launch an exhibit dubbed "Experience Titanic."
Elora, Canada
#1 7 hrs ago
