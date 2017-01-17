Grassy Narrows chief wants Trudeau's commitment to mercury cleanup
The chief of the Grassy Narrows First Nation says he welcomes Ontario's promise to find mercury hot spots that have poisoned the water, but he wants the federal government to commit to cleaning up the contamination. In an interview Tuesday from Kenora, Ont., Simon Fobister said the provincial government of Premier Kathleen Wynne has committed to a $300,000 study of locating sludge sites, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to make any substantive promises.
