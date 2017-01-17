Grassy Narrows chief wants Trudeau's ...

Grassy Narrows chief wants Trudeau's commitment to mercury cleanup

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

The chief of the Grassy Narrows First Nation says he welcomes Ontario's promise to find mercury hot spots that have poisoned the water, but he wants the federal government to commit to cleaning up the contamination. In an interview Tuesday from Kenora, Ont., Simon Fobister said the provincial government of Premier Kathleen Wynne has committed to a $300,000 study of locating sludge sites, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to make any substantive promises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breakfast with the Tories: Chris Alexander lear... 1 hr PAY for PLAY 1
News Buyer beware: Average price for a home in Halto... 9 hr Wonderland eh 1
News Vice chief of defence staff Mark Norman tempora... 11 hr Salty 1
News Freezing rain could have 'significant impact' o... 11 hr Salt truck got st... 1
News Halton Hills roads slick with ice 13 hr Salt truck got st... 1
News Mayor lists Town's 2014 accomplishments and upc... (Dec '14) 14 hr meanwhile 21
News Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com... 14 hr 2nd Tues fiasco t... 7
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC