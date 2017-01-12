Government 'didn't pay enough attenti...

Government 'didn't pay enough attention' to pay system troubles: Trudeau

10 hrs ago

The federal government failed its employees when it didn't properly heed warning signs about its problem-plagued Phoenix pay system before rolling it out almost a year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted Thursday. "I'll admit it," Trudeau told a frustrated civil servant as he fielded questions from the public during the first major event of a cross-Canada whistle-stop tour in Kingston, Ont.

Read more at 680News.

Ontario

Comments made yesterday: 36,284 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,470

