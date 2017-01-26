GM Canada to move 600 jobs in Ontario to Mexico
Union officials for General Motors Canada say the company is cutting up to 600 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ontario, and moving those jobs to Mexico, where the union says labor is cheaper. Unifor Local 88 spokesman Mike Van Boekel said Friday that the layoffs will take effect in July at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, which currently employs 2,800 Unifor workers.
